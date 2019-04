Ain’t God good?! Uncle Luke is bringing Freaknik back to ATL! Now, if you were fortunate enough to attend Freaknik before it was shut down in 1996 you know it was like a family reunion, day party and HBCU Homecoming all in one. Now, it’s making a comeback! It’ll be called the Freaknik Family Friendly Music Fest and Huggy can’t wait!

