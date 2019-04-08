Rare Bibles To Be Exhibited At NY Historical Society

Willie Moore Jr Show
NEW YORK (AP) — First editions of some of the earliest Bibles and other religious texts to be printed in North America will be on display in an upcoming exhibit.

“In God We Trust” runs from April 17 to June 23 at the New-York Historical Society. Announced Monday, the exhibit includes the first book of any kind printed in British North America. The so-called “Bay Psalm Book” was published in 1640, and only 11 copies of the first edition are known to exist.

The society also will feature what is believed to be the first complete English-language Bible translated by a woman, and the Bible used by President Ulysses Grant during his first inauguration, in 1869.

The exhibited works, some never seen by the public, come from the collection of philanthropist David M. Rubenstein.

