R. Kelly Ready For Round 2 With Gayle King + Performed For 27 Seconds At Illinois Club [Video]

R. Kelly is so impressed with his explosive interview with Gayle King that he’s ready for a follow-up sit down with the veteran journalist.

“I think he is open to another sit-down at a later date,” King told Page Six at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon on Friday. “I certainly hope so.”

The “CBS This Morning” host dish with the R&B singer last month about the sexual abuse allegations against him.

“I called [his team] the next day because it blew up in such a way, so I just wanted to take their temperature to see how they were feeling.” But, King said, “They were really pleased — because they thought people got to see how passionate he was. They got to see his pain, and maybe they got to look at it in a different way.”

She admitted, “I kind of made the [phone] call like, ‘Ehhhh.’ No, but they were like, ‘Look, we’re so glad you called!’ ”

King said after her conversation with Kelly, “I was never worried he was going to hurt me. I was more worried that he was going to get up and leave.” King remained composed as Kelly repeatedly punched his hand, hit his chest and even stood up to speak directly to the camera to address sexual-abuse charges and accusations leveled against him. “Quit playing, I didn’t do this stuff,” he said during their discussion. “This is not me. I’m fighting for my f - - king life!”

During the Variety event, three of Kelly’s accusers — who shared testimony in Lifetime’s recent documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” — received a standing ovation after addressing the audience.

King also noted to the crowd, “I think part of the reason R. Kelly got so irritated and angry with me, and with the circumstances that day . . . I think he feels the walls are closing in.”

Meanwhile, R. Kelly reportedly served up a 28-second performance and spent about half an hour mingling with fans who paid $50 to $100 to see his show in Springfield, Illinois.

Kelly posted a clip online ahead of the show, calling on the media to take it easy on him as continues to perform in order to earn money amid his controversial sexual abuse case.

TV stations WICS and WRSP report Kelly arrived at 1:30 a.m. for a show that only about 100 people attended out of a 450-seat capacity club. There was a $100 entrance fee, which was slashed to half price once the hitmaker arrived.

