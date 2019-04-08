Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Fired Off More Shots After Rapper Talked Back

More details are emerging about the death of Nipsey Hussle and Eric Holder, the 29-year-old reportedly responsible for fatally shooting the beloved rap star outside his clothing store in Los Angeles last Sunday afternoon.

According to TMZ, Holder became enraged when Nipsey talked back to him after he fired off two shots that hit the L.A. native.

Via TMZ:

Sources at the scene of Nipsey’s murder tell us … after Eric Holder allegedly shot Nipsey twice and the rapper fell to the ground, Nipsey raised his head and said something to the effect of, “You shot me, you got me, I’m good.”

We’re told Holder — who had already started to walk away — turned around and walked back in Nipsey’s direction when he realized the rapper was still alive. That’s when Holder fired additional shots at Nipsey … those bullets, eyewitnesses believe, that killed him.

The surveillance video shows Nipsey raise his head after the first two shots. Holder approaches him and fires again, back off, then fire again. He then kicks Hussle before running into an alley.

The gunman was arrested two days after the incident and has been charged with 1 count of murder, 2 counts of attempted murder and 1 count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty Thursday and his

bond has been set at $5 million. Famed attorney Chris Darden is representing him.

According to the LA Times, the woman who drove the getaway car turned herself in to authorities and is said to be cooperating with investigators. At the time of this report, she had not been arrested.

Nipsey’s funeral will take place Thursday (April 11) at the Staples Center.

Holder returns to court May 10. He has been placed in solitary out of fear he’ll be killed by other inmates.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE