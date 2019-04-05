Valerie Jarrett’s New Book Will Help You Find Your Voice

Former government official, Valerie Jarrett has just released a book that details her journey to greatness. It’s called Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward and she says her daughter is the person who encouraged her to write it.

One day as they were talking her daughter asked what she’d tell her 30-year-old self; that’s when she realized she had a lot to say. Jarrett explains that at 30 she didn’t really have a voice of her own and struggled to find it.

She recalls when Harold Washington was elected the first Black governor of Chicago she quit her job and joined his administration. She then served as senior advisor to President Barack Obama.

Now looking at Chicago’s new mayor Lori Lightfoot, she’s proud to see their first Black female and first openly gay mayor. She encourages everyone to support Lightfoot because, “being elected is one thing and governing is another.”

You can purchase her book and tickets to her book tour here.

