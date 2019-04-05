Inside Her Story: Pennsylvania’s First Muslim Representative Is Resilient

We have seen political history made several times in the last few years. History was mad in Pennsylvania when Movita Johnson-Harrell was sworn in as the first female Muslim member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. But, during her swearing in State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz said a prayer that seemed to be an attack.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Rep. Johnson-Harrell who believes the attempted attack “was planned.” Johnson-Harrell said in her 90 second prayer Borowicz used Jesus 13 times, God and Lord 6 times and praised Trump for standing by Isreal. Keep in mind this prayer was supposed to be a prayer of “unity” that brings everyone together no matter their faith.

While she personally was not very offended, her 55 guests were.

Following this incident Johnson-Harrell spotted Borowicz in the hallway and greeted her before asking to have a sit down conversation with her. Borowicz then “embraced” her.

Johnson-Harrell is not letting this incident slow her down. She’s still focused on reducing gun violence and making the streets of Pennsylvania safer.

