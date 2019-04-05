First Look Teaser: ‘Claws’ Season 3 Premiere June 9 [Watch]

TNT has announced the return of “Claws“ this summer!

Season 3 will kick off Sunday, June 9.

Starring Primetime Emmy nominee and Daytime Emmy winner Niecy Nash, get your first look at the teaser above.

“Last year’s epic Season Two finale left off Desna (Nash) dodged an ill-fated marriage to the sinister Dr. Ruval (Jimmy Jean-Louis), took out her Russian crime boss, Zlata (Franka Potente), and inherited a new casino. The celebrations ended with a massive cliffhanger when Virginia (Karrueche Tran) took a bullet for Desna as they were about to survey their new business venture,” according to the official synopsis. “In Season Three, the ladies will quickly learn that the stakes couldn’t be higher in the casino world, and Desna will take a gamble as she enters into business with a sinister couple Mac and Melba.”

“We are gonna run Florida,” Desna tells her treacherous crew of manicurists in the clip above.

“Last season, the fan-favorite series reached 33.6M total viewers and ranked among the top 10 cable dramas with 18-49 and top 20 with total viewers,” according to the press release.

Catch the return of “Claws” on Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch Claws OnDemand and on the TNT App!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE