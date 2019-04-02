Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Tim Bowman And His Wife Brelyn Are Expecting Their First Child! [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

 

Tim Bowman Jr. & Brelyn Bowman

Source: Publicity / Press

Bowman party of two is about to change to a party of three as Tim Bowman Jr. and his wife Brelyn Bowman are expecting their first child together. 

The two first announced their new addition on Christmas Day and have since, flooded Instagram with baby bump photos. And Bre is GLOWING. 

The Bowmans will soon welcome a baby girl they’ve already named: Sofie Grace Bowman. See photos of their journey into parenthood below. 

Brelyn & Tim Bowman Jr.

Baby Bump Watch: Brelyn Bowman Is Growing & Glowing [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Baby Bump Watch: Brelyn Bowman Is Growing & Glowing [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Baby Bump Watch: Brelyn Bowman Is Growing & Glowing [PHOTOS]

Baby Bump Watch: Brelyn Bowman Is Growing & Glowing [PHOTOS]

Tim Bowman Jr. and his wife Brelyn are expecting their first child and it's a girl! See photos of Bre's growing baby bump below... 

Tim Bowman And His Wife Brelyn Are Expecting Their First Child! [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close