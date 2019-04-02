Lauren London: “I’ve Lost My Best Friend”

Lauren London returned to social media after the heartbreaking shooting death of her man and son’s father, L.A. rap artist Nipsey Hussle.

A suspect was arrested earlier today but the viciousness of the murder had the entertainment community and the overall Black community reeling.

Hussle, 33, an Eritrean -American (as is Tiffany Haddish) born Ermias Ashgedom, was as known for advocating ownership and community building as he was for his music. After ten years of releasing music via mixtapes, his debut major label album Victory Lap came out last year and he was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

He and London, his girlfriend of five years, seemed to be on a mutual victory lap. She was starring in the upcoming BET show Games People Play and he was basking in the success of his entrepreneurial success and upcoming projects with Diddy and John Legend. The couple had recently done a lovely GQ spread shot in the streets of Los Angeles, their mutual hometown.

The two shared a 2-year-old son, Kross. Nipsey also had a daughter, Emani, who’d accompanied to the Grammys this year, along with London. London also has a nine-year-old son with rapper Lil Wayne.

London, understandably, had not posted on social media since days before the March 31 shooting. Controversial video of what seemed to be a distraught London heading into the hospital was posted on social media, but without any confirmation that it was her.

Today, London posted on her Instagram:

Just a few days before Hussle’s untimely passing, GQ.com posted the video of London and Hussle’s Couples Quiz.

Celebrities including Snoop, Diddy, Rihanna, Beyoncè, Reginae Carter and more have mourned the rapper’s death on social media.

