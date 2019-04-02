CLOSE
2 Fort Valley State University Students Killed Car Wreck

Three women, including two Fort Valley State University students, were killed in a fiery weekend crash in Georgia.

Students Precious Waters, 20, and Kearsten Robinson, 19, were in a Honda Accord about 10 p.m. Saturday when a tractor-trailer hit them on Ga. 49, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Both vehicles reportedly burst into flames, killing the students and the driver of the big rig.

Peach County coroner reportedly identified the truck driver as 55-year-old Georgia Harris.

“The crash is still under investigation,” the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement.

Waters and Robinson “were very engaged in our university community and their losses will have a lasting impact on us all,” Fort Valley State said in a statement posted on Twitter.

