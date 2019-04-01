Michael Irvin Updates Fans On Health Scare, Says He’s ‘Cancer-Free’

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin hit up social media on Sunday to update fans on his recent health scare.

As previously reported, Irvin spent the previous weekend at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles undergoing tests to see if he has throat cancer, which took his father’s life at 51.

In an Instagram post, the former Dallas Cowboys star uploaded a picture of praying hands with a caption noting the good news of his test results.

“Thank you God for continuing to answer Prayers and Thank you ALL for Praying. I spoke with Dr St John at UCLA Medical and she has informed me that all test have come back 100!% clean. NO CANCER,” Irvin wrote (see the post below).

In a previous Instagram post (see below), Irvin, 53, explained that he lost his voice during the Cowboys’ 13-10 victory over the Saints on Nov. 29.

“I was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost 2 months,” Irvin wrote. “After visiting some of the best throat doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation.”

He went on to share that the illness runs in his family and confessed that he was “terrified” to suffer the same fate as his father. Irvin requested prayers as he anxiously awaited results of the tests.

“I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance,” he said.

“My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power,” he wrote. “Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance.”

In Sunday’s post, Irvin noted, “It is impossible to express my family and my appreciation for the overwhelming out pour of love, support and prayers,” he said. “I was on my threshing floor dealing with the stronghold of fear. You all covered and encourage me… To God be the Glory.”

