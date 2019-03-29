Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child

A Louisiana woman was convicted of rape and sexual battery Thursday for repeatedly abusing a child over several years along with another adult, Nola.com reports.

The jury reportedly deliberated just 38 minutes before finding 39-year-old Sandra E. Gaines guilty on two counts of aggravated rape and three counts of sexual battery, District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said in a news release.

Gaines’ longtime boyfriend, Robert Cardell Flowers, was reportedly convicted on the same charges in 2015, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

The website reports, the victim, now 18, testified this week that the pair began molesting her when she was about 5 years old and that the abuse progressed and continued through 2012. She testified that she was repeatedly raped during that time.

Gaines faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison and will be sentenced on April 10.

