Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child

A Louisiana woman was convicted of rape and sexual battery Thursday for repeatedly abusing a child over several years along with another adult, Nola.com reports.

The jury reportedly deliberated just 38 minutes before finding 39-year-old Sandra E. Gaines guilty on two counts of aggravated rape and three counts of sexual battery, District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said in a news release.

Gaines’ longtime boyfriend, Robert Cardell Flowers, was reportedly convicted on the same charges in 2015, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

The website reports, the victim, now 18, testified this week that the pair began molesting her when she was about 5 years old and that the abuse progressed and continued through 2012. She testified that she was repeatedly raped during that time.

Gaines faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison and will be sentenced on April 10.

One thought on “Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child

  1. Ted Gravely on said:

    This is despicable and she deserves to be sentenced, but once again our so called sentencing laws for black folks are always harsher. Jared Fogle 15 years. A 76-year-old former Catholic priest who already has served jail time for molesting boys in Maryland was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison in South Carolina for raping boys from a middle school four decades ago. In July 2017, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges. On January 24, 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in a Michigan state prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of sexual assault of minors.30 to 60 years in prison, sentenced on October 9, 2012 (Overturned; awaiting re-sentencing). Let’s not mention the ridiculous sentence for the murderer of Laquan McDonald.

