5th Grader Dies After Fight At South Carolina School

A fifth grader has died after a fight with a classmate at her school, WGN9 reports.

Raniya Wright ,10, and another 5th grader got into an altercation in class and were eventually separated, but collapsed in the school nurse’s office afterwards. The school says no weapons were involved but her family and the community want more answers about what happened.

The student was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston after the fight, the district said in an earlier statement.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

A student has been suspended until an investigation into the incident is completed, school officials said. It’s unclear whether that student was involved in the fight.

School officials have not released more details about the altercation.

“Raniya was a wonderful student. She loved to write, spend time with her friends, play basketball and loved being a big sister. She was actively involved in her church as a junior usher,” the district said in a statement. “She will be missed greatly by her family, friends, and the entire school community.”

“Our entire school district is saddened by this event,” the district said. “It is very difficult to experience the death of a young person.”

No cause of death has yet been determined, but Wright’s mother, Ash Wright says her daughter was bullied and wants answers.

The Colleton County School District released a statement via their Facebook page:

“On March 25, a fifth-grade Forest Hills Elementary School student suffered injuries after a fight occurred in her classroom. School administrators promptly secured the scene, ended the fight and called emergency medical services to the school.”

A GoFundMe account in Raniya’s memory has raised over $45,000 for the family.

