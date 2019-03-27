CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Suburban Voters Reject Proposal To Connect To Atlanta Via Rail

Leave a comment

It’s obvious the folks who vote in suburban Gwinnett County, Georgia literally don’t want to be connected to Atlanta and turned down a hook up with MARTA.

So no, the transit system will not be extending into the county. When the counting was over, the tally came to 46 percent for the plan, 54 percent against it.

Basically, the plan would have allowed MARTA to take over the county’s current bus system, add 50 miles of dedicated lanes for a bus rapid transit system, and extend MARTA’s gold train line from Doraville to Interstate 85. It also called for a one-cent sales tax to make it happen.

“It’s a terrible plan, it’s ill-conceived, it does not fit our county at all and people resent it,” Gwinnett County resident Joe Newton told Fox 5.

“MARTA lost this vote years ago by the way they conducted their business, so it was a matter of us getting people out and reminding them what kind of operation MARTA is,” said Newton.

Then you have Michael Beck. He’s convinced the transit plan would send Gwinnett down a bumpy road.

“The money can be used in a much better way than 4 miles of rail and extending our bus services, we feel we can do a better job on our own,” said Beck.

There was also opposition to MARTA because the plan would have changed the lay of the land for Gwinnett County.

“If we want to be part of the next generation and be the beacon for the South, we have to have transit,” said Heather Hayes.

Paige Havens says the issue of transit isn’t going away and it’s not a matter of “if” but a matter of “when.”

“It’s going to come around again and we’re not going to give up until we make this happen,” said Havens.

Well over 90,000 voters cast their ballots in the election last Tuesday.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Atlanta , Marta , Public transportation

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close