Steve Brown’s Tips For The Fantastic Voyage

| 03.27.19
Every year comedian Steve Brown tears up the Tom Joyner Foundation’s Fantastic Voyage presented by Denny’s with his comedy. He usually gets kicked off of the ship at some point and say’s he’s “looking forward to getting kicked off of this one” too.

But first, he has a few things to share with the first time cruisers. When you go to the Maxewll concert he says “expect to see a lot of panties, bloomers and depends thrown on stage.” When you’re walking around the ship expect to see “a lot of bodies that should be covered up.”

But most importantly he wants everyone to “expect to party every night until 5 in the morning,” only to wake up to the sound of Tom Joyner’s voice at the crack of dawn!

