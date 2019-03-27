Wendy Williams is taking another break from filming amidst rumors her husband Kevin Hunter fathered a child with his mistress. However, Wendy reassured fans this break was pre-planned despite taking him off earlier this year.

According to Wendy, she’ll be back with all new shows on April 8.

The announcement comes on the heels of rumors Wendy relapsed. She was reportedly rushed to the hospital.

While E! News confirms that the alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth earlier this week at a Philadelphia hospital, no one has yet confirmed that Hunter is the father. Hunter and Williams were seen out together on Wednesday afternoon, and Williams was still wearing her wedding ring.

The media veteran recently admitted her struggle with sobriety and that she is living in a sober house. According to TheDailyMail, Wendy allegedly got addicted to prescription pills after hurting her arm in an altercation with her husband after a private investigator revealed her was having an affair.

Fans suspect Wendy is taking a break to get herself together after the last week in the headlines. What do you think?

How You Doin’ – Wendy Williams Says She’s Taking A Previously Planned Break From Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

