Father Accused Of Tossing Baby ‘Like A Rag Doll’ Allegedly Has History Of Smoking Pot Dipped In Embalming Fluid

An Indiana man allegedly threw his 7-month-old son 10 feet into the air “like a rag doll,” witnesses said, letting the child’s head hit the ground at a gas station.
According to nwi.com, the boy is in critical condition and is on a ventilator suffering from multiple brain and skull injuries.
Quitman Thomas Triplett-Hudson, 32, ha reportedly been charged with attempted murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, two counts of domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
Police responded to a fight Thursday at a gas station and when they arrived they saw Triplett-Hudson. His eye was swollen and he appeared to be leaving the gas station as a man followed him, yelling for police to arrest him.
According to reports Triplett-Hudson told an officer “he wanted to leave and didn’t want to talk” as he walked to his car. The officer didn’t allow him to get into his car, and asked what happened to his eye.
The 32-year-old replied, “My son!”
The 7-month-old was reportedly inside the gas station unresponsive as a gas station staffer gave him CPR.
A witness told police Triplett-Hudson had “tossed his son … into the air causing him to hit the ground head first,” the website reported.
As witnesses told the officer what they saw, Triplett-Hudson allegedly attempted to leave; but was placed under arrest.
One witness told police that he saw Triplett-Hudson get out of his car and sit the 7-month-old in a puddle of muddy water. He then tossed the baby up in the air and caught him, looking at the baby’s face as he turned the infant side to side.
Next Triplett-Hudson allegedly picked up the baby, tossed him in the air, took a few steps forward and let him hit the parking lot ground, the witness told police.
“..At which time [Triplett-Hudson] turned around like, ‘Oh,’ and picked the baby up.”
Next the man claimed to have seen Triplett-Hudson allegedly try to choke the baby with one arm. That’s when he says he struck Triplett-Hudson in the face to stop him from choking the baby.
Triplett-Hudson then picked the baby up by one arm, and witnesses tried to take the infant.
During the struggle, Triplett-Hudson dropped the baby on the ground again before a witness took the child.
Triplett-Hudson told the people around him, “Give me my baby! “I can do what I want with my baby!” “Where is my baby?”
Both Triplett-Hudson and the baby were taken to a local hospital but the baby was then transported by helicopter to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where doctors found he had multiple skull fractures, multiple brain injuries, hematoma and brain swelling.
A doctor reportedly told police the baby’s right pupil didn’t react to light and his left arm and legs are very weak. Due to brain swelling, the doctor said the baby’s soft spot on their head pulsated with each heart beat.
The baby’s mother reportedly told police she was at work while her son was in his father’s care. The mother said she knew of Triplett-Hudson’s drug use, alleging he smokes marijuana dipped in embalming fluid.
She said she spoke with Triplett-Hudson the day of the incident and perceived that he was sober.
The mother said Triplett-Hudson had never hurt the child before.
A Department of Child Services worker said DCS had no prior contact with the family and opened an investigation into the incident. However, police said there have been multiple calls to Triplett-Hudson’s and the mother’s residence for domestic disturbances.
According to the website, when Triplett-Hudson was taken to jail, police said he “was still very irate” and “didn’t know why he was being held.”
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]
One thought on “Father Accused Of Tossing Baby ‘Like A Rag Doll’ Allegedly Has History Of Smoking Pot Dipped In Embalming Fluid”
That piece of shit of a father needs to be left alone with a group of other fathers and let them beat his worthless ass into pieces. More than him; I absolutely hate the mother. How in the hell do you hand your helpless, non-verbal baby over to a man you know is a drug addict??? You dumb bitch! Its your fault that this baby will more than likely die and she should be charged with homocide right along with the other piece of shit. I hate people who hurt children.