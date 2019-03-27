Criminal Charges Dropped Against Jussie Smollett

UPDATE 3/26/19 2:00 PM EST:

Smollett in a public statement said, “I want to thank the people of Chicago and those that have supported and prayed for me. No one will know how much that has meant to me and I will forever be grateful. Not for a moment has it been in vain. I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I am a man of faith, and I am a man that has knowledge of my history, and I would not bring my family, our lives, or the movement through a fire like this.”

His lawyers in a statement said, “Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him, the statement reads. “Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement.”

Jussie Smollett is a lucky man.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, prosecutors and Smollett’s legal team agreed to a deferred prosecution deal Tuesday. That means the “Empire” actor would not face prosecution and not be required to plead guilty to any charges.

Additional reports state charges against Smollett were dropped all together, his record will be expunged and the reason for the deal is actor’s work in the Chicago community.

Back on March 14th, Smollett on pleaded not guilty to felony charges he staged a hate-crime attack against himself. His next court appearance was supposed to be April 17th.

