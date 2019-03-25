Dionne Warwick Just Made Las Vegas ‘A Little Luckier’

03.25.19
Sybil says Las Vegas just got a “little luckier” because the one and only Dionne Warwick is headed there for her very first residency. She’ll be performing April 4- April 27 at the Bally’s Jubilee Theater. She says the three songs that she has to perform every show are Walk On By, Say A Little Prayer and San Jose. The funny thing is that she didn’t want to record San Jose at all, but it has grown on her and the fans love it.

In addition to her residency she’s also getting ready to release new music and is working on her Bio pic.

