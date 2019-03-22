Tamron Hall Demands More Women On New Show

Tamron Hall recently let folks know that she had to set the situation straight at ABC regarding her upcoming talk show

“When I came to [an early] meeting to discuss my new show . . . there were only men in the room,” she told the audience at Rolling Stone’s Women Shaping the Future brunch Wednesday. “And I had to say, ‘Sorry to tell you, but we are going to have a lot of women on staff. Sorry, but I don’t want to just talk to you men all day. We need some women in here.’ ”

As we also reported Hall revealed earlier this month that, at 48 years old, she’s not only married, but she’s pregnant, too!

She said she’s received a lot of support online — but she’s also received some hurtful criticism from Instagram users because of her age.

Hall’s new self-titled show premieres Sept. 9.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE