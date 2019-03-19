Robin Roberts To Host Opening Night Of ABC’s First-Ever Coverage Of NFL Draft

Veteran anchor Robin Roberts announced on “Good Morning America” on Monday that she will host ABC’s opening night presentation of the 2019 NFL Draft, live from Nashville.

According to published reports, Roberts will host the prime-time broadcast of Round 1 from an ABC set located on Broadway in the Music City. She will be joined on a separate stage by co-host Rece Davis and the crew from “College GameDay Built by The Home Depot.”

“As a former college athlete and devoted football fan, I am thrilled to host such an exciting event that honors the hard work and talent of student athletes,” said Roberts. “I’m looking forward to working with my ESPN colleagues again and watching dreams come true!”

She's been drafted! Our very own @RobinRoberts is hosting this year's @NFL Draft. All 3 days will air on @abcnetwork and @ESPN 🏈 pic.twitter.com/D0YNR3zKLd — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 18, 2019

As part of her host role, Roberts will conduct interviews and highlight the prospects selected by NFL teams during the Draft.

“She’s been drafted! Our very own @RobinRoberts is hosting this year’s @NFL Draft. All 3 days will air on @abcnetwork and @ESPN,” GMA posted on its official Twitter.

According to a press release, ABC will be airing all three days of the draft for the first time ever, with its first two days being slotted for prime-time telecasts.

“ABC will be the exclusive broadcast home of the event and will produce its own distinct telecast for the ABC audience, separate from ESPN and NFL Network, during the first two nights of coverage,” the press release stated. “For the second straight year, ABC will simulcast ESPN’s presentation on Day 3.”

As highlighted by 247sports.com, the release noted that ABC’s broadcast will differ greatly compared to ESPN and the NFL Network’s coverage.

“ESPN, which has presented the annual NFL Draft since 1980, will continue to offer a traditional X’s and O’s football analysis-themed production. Prime time coverage on April 25-26 will include the announcement of every pick, highlight packages for every player selected, expert analysis and more,” the press release explained. “The ABC broadcasts will have an added focus on the personalities and backstories of the draft picks and the overall spectacle of the draft, including live musical acts.”

“The only thing better than broadcasting the NFL Draft on ABC is having Robin Roberts co-host the first of three live installments of this pinnacle event for the upcoming football season,” said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment. “She is a master at her craft and will be a resonating voice that brings life to the stories of this year’s crop of talented athletes and the families that support them.”

Robin Roberts will report live from Nashville for GMA on Thursday, April 25 (8:00-11:30 p.m. ET), on The ABC Television Network and streaming.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE