Cardi B. Set To Trademark ‘Okurrr’ Catchphrase

Cardi B obviously knows her value and is making moves to capitalize on it. The latest is that she’s getting set to lockdown her famous catch-phrase, “Okurrr.” Look for it to be used in conjuction with a gang of upcoming products.

The rapper filed to trademark “Okurrr” for merchandising purposes, reports The Blast. Don’t be surprised if you see the expression on paper goods, like cups and posters, as well as a clothing line featuring pants, shirts and hoodies, etc.

Cardi, who described her catchphrase as a “cold pigeon in New York City,” to Jimmy Fallon, has obviously noticed how popular the word has become and wants to make sure nobody else can cash in.

By the way, “Okurrr” will officially have 3 R’s … even though Cardi also made sure to file documents for a version with only 2 R’s … for the trolls, The Blast noted.

