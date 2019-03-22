16-Year-Old Accepted Into 9 Law Schools [VIDEO]

Via Bossip:

Another brilliant Black girl will make you deeply assess what you’re doing with your life.

According to Texas Lawyer, Haley Taylor Schlitz is a 16-year-old who’s already on track to graduate with an associate’s degree AND a bachelor’s degree in May. Her next stop is law school, and she’s already gotten accepted into nine schools.

Schlitz explained how her unconventional childhood education led her to this point:

“I went to public school until fifth grade. At the end of the year my parents pulled me out and started to home-school me because they didn’t like the way I was being taught. I was just being taught to pass the end-of-the-year test to get to the next grade. I wasn’t being taught to learn.”

She continued:

“I wasn’t in the gifted and talented program because they said I wasn’t allowed to be—that I couldn’t take the test. My parents got me privately tested and then home-schooled me after they determined that I was gifted. I was home-schooled up until I was 13 years old. I skipped quite a few grades. Then I graduated high school at 13 and went to the community college from 13 to 14, so I could get my core done. Then I got accepted into numerous different universities, and I went to Texas Woman’s University from 14 to 16. And now I’m here at 16 and I applied to numerous different law schools and I‘m going to law school.”

She's 16. She's brilliant. And she's just joined the @SMULawSchool's incoming class for Fall 2019. Meet Haley Taylor Schlitz in @TexasLawyer tonight, and see her on @GMA tomorrow. #DVRalerthttps://t.co/SBzBWoR4In — SMU (@SMU) March 19, 2019

Schlitz has now decided to go to Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law after being accepted from a variety of schools including HBCUs Howard University, Southern University and Texas Southern University.

