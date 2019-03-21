Wendy Williams ‘Relapse’ Triggered By Husband’s Alleged Pregnant Mistress

Wendy Williams revealed she’s living in a sober house during Tuesday’s episode of her daytime talk show. The media maven previously opened up about her struggles with drug addiction.

“Well, for some time now and even today and beyond I have been living in a sober house,” Williams emotionally revealed to her audience. “… And you know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.”

According to the Daily Mail, Williams has been living in facility for addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs. The report alleges that she’s been boozing it up and popping pills while recovering from a fractured shoulder since last December.

But BOSSIP claims “Williams’ relapse was triggered by a fight with her husband and longtime business partner Kevin Hunter over his refusal to leave his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson – who is heavily pregnant with Hunter’s child,” the outlet writes.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, help is available. For more information visit https://t.co/QWUuSxyDtt or call 1-888-5Hunter (548-6837). pic.twitter.com/umKpaGgtsZ — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 19, 2019

Via BOSSIP:

A source with knowledge of the situation told us that Williams hired a private investigator to tail Hunter late last year, and when she learned that he was still seeing Hudson – and that she was pregnant – she hit the roof.

Williams confronted Hunter over the alleged betrayal, but the source said he refused to give Hudson up. Williams also fell and fractured her shoulder during the argument, the source said.

“He’s saying that he has the ring, the girlfriend and the baby,” the source said. “She knows now that he doesn’t care.”

We’re told that Hudson is very far along in the pregnancy and is in hiding out of state as she prepares to give birth.

And if the pregnancy revelation wasn’t bad enough, we’re told Hunter has threatened Williams to take half of her business earnings if she tries to leave him.

After a two-month hiatus from her show, Wendy returned March 4 and wasted no time to address these allegations while simultaneously gushing about her hubby.

“I want to shout out to my husband. I’m still wearing my ring,” Williams said. “He’s my best friend, he’s my lover, he’s all this and he’s all that. I know what you’ve been seeing and I know what the streets have been talking about.”

“I am still very much in love with my husband,” she continued. “Anybody who’s been married for five minutes or 500 years, you know! Marriages are not easy. Don’t ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone. And it ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE