BONN, Germany (AP) — An exhibition of art about Michael Jackson is opening in Germany amid fresh controversy over the singer’s alleged abuse of children.
Curator Nicholas Cullinan said Thursday the show at Bonn’s Bundeskunsthalle was conceived long before the recent broadcast of HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland ,” which details Jackson’s alleged molestation of two boys.
Some radio stations in North America have since stopped playing Jackson’s music. Jackson died in 2009.
The show previously was exhibited in London.
Cullinan said it “was never celebratory. It’s about the complexity of Michael Jackson, how he means very different things to many very different people.”
Ellen Heimes, who heads a local branch of Germany’s largest child protection organization, said the show should prompt a debate about spotting and preventing child abuse.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
One thought on “Michael Jackson Exhibit Opens In Germany Despite Doc Fallout”
I love that picture. STUMP ON THE DEVIL. That demon is alive today with 2 liars and low life director and their soldiers trying to tear an good kind hearted man down who took over the world and even brought the beatles catalog and a major cross over artists and trying to take the one thing that he did was to help people and kids. That is what satin does. Look at it, and what is the root of these lies: LOVE OF MONEY. Love You MJ.