A 135 mph tornado swept through Kentucky and the members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church are praising God that no one was hurt after the roof of their church was ripped off. According to Christian Post, 40 preschoolers and 10 staff members escaped from being harmed that day while they were there.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The preschool director Michelle Rushing said, “God was definitely with us. The secretary and I walked through the doors just as we heard our glass breaking and felt the suction sucking the roof off.”

While the tornado was happening children were singing,”Jesus Loves Me” and “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.” A state of emergency was declared in western Kentucky county and the tornado knocked down power lines as well as covered the roads with debris.

As the storm came closer to the church, Toni Mathis, a teacher at the day care had no idea what was going on, but took cover in a safe room.

She said, “We didn’t really realize what was going on. We were singing with the kids. We just blocked out anything else that was going on and was occupied with making sure the kids were safe.”

She concluded by saying, “God was on our side.”

Senior Pastor Wes Conner after the storm said, “When you look at this building, and you see the destruction, and you recognize it had about 50 people in this facility when this hit and no one had a scratch on them, I think that is what really gives us the focus of what all of this tragedy is all about.”

Children Sang ‘Jesus Loves Me’ While Tornado Ripped Off Roof Of Church was originally published on getuperica.com