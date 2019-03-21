CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Brothers Charged After Shooting Pregnant Woman Standing At Bus Stop

Leave a comment

Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a 20-year-old pregnant woman Thursday, according to KHOU.

Kwan Tayes, 21, and Nickolaus Collins, 19, were arrested Monday at a home in Houston.

According to reports, the woman was 36 weeks pregnant and standing at a bus stop when someone started shooting. She was found lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to KHOU doctors say the woman is doing well and her baby is in excellent health.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that, earlier that day the brothers were arguing with a group of men at a business located behind the bus stop. They allegedly drove by the business later that evening and starting shooting.

Both brothers remain in custody. Tayes bond was reportedly set at $40,000 and Collins was set at $30,000.

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media
5 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

gunshot wounds , Houston , Kwan Tayes , Nickolaus Collins , pregnant woman

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close