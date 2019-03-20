Reverend Al. Sharpton: It’s Time To ‘Straighten Up America’

If You Missed It
| 03.20.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Almost a week ago 50 people of Muslim faith were murdered by a bigot who mentioned Trump as his inspiration. In light of this awful attack Donald Trump has not acknowledged that racism, hate and Islamophobia are issues. He actually said that racists and bigots are a small percentage of the population.  Reverend Al Sharpton calls this selective outrage and finds it odd that Trump has not reached out to comfort the Muslim community in the United States yet. He says it’s time to “straighten up America.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

America , new zealand , Reverend Al Sharpton , Shooting

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close