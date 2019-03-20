Reverend Al. Sharpton: It’s Time To ‘Straighten Up America’

Almost a week ago 50 people of Muslim faith were murdered by a bigot who mentioned Trump as his inspiration. In light of this awful attack Donald Trump has not acknowledged that racism, hate and Islamophobia are issues. He actually said that racists and bigots are a small percentage of the population. Reverend Al Sharpton calls this selective outrage and finds it odd that Trump has not reached out to comfort the Muslim community in the United States yet. He says it’s time to “straighten up America.”

