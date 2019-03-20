Comedian Akintunde Can Sing Too!

| 03.20.19
Akintunde is a comedian who also sings. He just released a comedic single called, Please Stop Sleeping In Church, which he says is inspired by his own life experiences.

As a child he struggled to stay awake at church; and to this day he still struggles because he goes to church as soon as he lands from working on the road. Even his kids fall asleep in church! He says that his son is a “big time church sleeper,” just like his father.

He has a new comedy album called, Because I said So coming out later this month.The album a full hour of stand up and some of his comedy music.

