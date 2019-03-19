Stacey Abrams Is On Presidential Candidate’s Minds But She Has Some Rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams says she’s willing to meet with any candidate running for president in 2020, but warned she has two ground rules.
Abrams says she will meet with candidates who have a plan to address voter suppression, as well as believe Georgia will be a swing state in the 2020 election.
Southwest Atlanta, thank you for your support during the campaign and for welcoming me back on Tuesday. When we launched our campaign for progress in 2017, we had a mission of lifting up voices that had not been heard, talking about issues that often are not discussed, and turning out voters who some believed would never show up to the ballot box. We achieved these goals and many more, but our work is not done. We know we can change our leadership. Sometimes it is changed after one election. More often, leadership is changed through sustained efforts – holding our elected officials accountable every day, challenging the status quo, and continuing to champion the values we share. Thank you for demanding that we have fair fights in our elections going forward. Maybe you knocked on doors, made phone calls, donated to our campaign, or voted for progress last November – thank you! And whether you did all or none of those things, I am here to challenge you to join me in our fair fight. To join our demand for free and fair elections in Georgia that are the best democracy has to offer. To join our fair fight for access to health care, Medicaid expansion, and reproductive justice. To join our fight for public transit and more opportunities for our neighbors across this great state. Because when we stand together, there’s no fight that’s too big, no challenge that’s insurmountable. We fill fight, and together, we will win.
The 45-year-old Abrams made the remarks while speaking in Nashville on Tuesday. Abrams has become a rising national star in the months after being defeated in the Georgia governor’s race last year. She is being heavily recruited to run for Senate, weighing another campaign for governor and even considering making a presidential bid herself
On Tuesday, Abrams didn’t reveal much about her next political move but said she’s open to being flexible to all options.
