It’s March Madness time and for college basketball fans it’s the most exciting time of year! Everyone is busy working on their brackets and predicting who will come out on top this year. Chris Paul gives a hilarious breakdown of what team your favorite celebrities are supporting this year. For example, Suge Knight supporting Penn State from the State Penn. You’ve got to hear this! Check out the audio above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: