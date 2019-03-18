Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
Joel Osteen Goes Behind The Camera To Executive Produce “Jesus: His Life” Series [VIDEO]

Pastor Joel Osteen of Lakewood Church is known for his touching sermons and recently went from the pulpit to sitting in the executive producer chair. According to ABC 13, during an interview with “Good Morning America,” Osteen spoke about a new series called “Jesus: His Life” he walked on.

He mentioned that this 4-part series will tell the story about Jesus from his birth to everything that happened after.

Osteen said, “I love seeing the life of Jesus through the eyes of the people that were there.”

What makes this series different is that the story will be told from different perspectives as well as discussing relationships Jesus had with people.

He told “Good Morning America, “It’s for everybody to learn about the most important man to ever live.”

You can watch the four-part series, “Jesus: His Life” on the History Channel on March 25th at 7 pm. Watch Joel Osteen speak about being the executive producer on this project below.

