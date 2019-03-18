Dream Hampton’s New Docu-Series Focuses On ‘Finding Justice In A Corrupt System’

If You Missed It
| 03.18.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Dream Hampton‘s new BET docu-series Finding Justice focuses on “Finding Justice in a corrupt system.”

Hampton says one of the focuses is the cash bail system. She says most people don’t have the ability to post bail and because of that innocent men and women end up spending months in jail. Atlanta actually ended the cash bail system and Hampton believes other cities should too.

The series focuses on a number of cities. She says they covered topics “anywhere there’s an injustice.” Like Baltimore and it’s lead issue. Lead has been an issue for years, so much so that the term “lead babies” has been used for generations.

Hampton says the series doesn’t just “depress people” they actually show people working toward solutions.

Finding Justice airs Sunday nights on BET.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Bail , BET , Dream Hampton , justice

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close