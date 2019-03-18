Dream Hampton’s New Docu-Series Focuses On ‘Finding Justice In A Corrupt System’

Dream Hampton‘s new BET docu-series Finding Justice focuses on “Finding Justice in a corrupt system.”

Hampton says one of the focuses is the cash bail system. She says most people don’t have the ability to post bail and because of that innocent men and women end up spending months in jail. Atlanta actually ended the cash bail system and Hampton believes other cities should too.

The series focuses on a number of cities. She says they covered topics “anywhere there’s an injustice.” Like Baltimore and it’s lead issue. Lead has been an issue for years, so much so that the term “lead babies” has been used for generations.

Hampton says the series doesn’t just “depress people” they actually show people working toward solutions.

Finding Justice airs Sunday nights on BET.

