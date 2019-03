If you’ve ever been in a room with someone who snores loudly you know how annoying it can be. One woman was so annoyed with her boyfriend’s snoring that she grabbed a shotgun and shot him! Now, violence is never the answer but Tom, Sybil and Damon understand why she would be driven to that point. Luckily for him he didn’t die and is expected to be okay.

