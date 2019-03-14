Mike Tyson: ‘I Wouldn’t Let My Kid Go Over Michael Jackson’s House’

Mike Tyson has revealed that he wouldn’t let his kid hang out with Michael Jackson but says those who allege the King of Pop molested them are “wrong” to come forward now.

“I wouldn’t let my kid go over Michael’s house. I love Michael. You know what I mean?,” the former boxer said on the I Am Rapaport podcast on Monday (March 11) about the controversy surrounding “Leaving Neverland,” the documentary that centers on Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege Jackson sexually abused them when they were children.

Side note: y’all remember the time Tyson told a female reporter that he doesn’t grant interviews to female reporters unless he “fornicates” with them?

Elsewhere in Tyson’s chat on Rapport’s podcast, he also acknowledged that his own conviction for rape in 1992 meant that some parents wouldn’t let their children spend time with him.

“It’s like some people say, ‘Well listen, you’re Mike Tyson. I wouldn’t let my daughter around you cause you’ve been to prison for rape.’

“I respect that, I understand that. It’s f*cked, but I understand that because I would think the same thing.”

Tyson believes what Jackson’s alleged victims claim they endured was “horrible” but for them to speak out against the late pop star now seems like a money-grab.

“What you’re doing now is even wrong,” Tyson said, referencing Robson and Safechuck. “Coming out saying this stuff. It comes across that these are guys just out to get some money”.

