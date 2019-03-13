Willie Moore Jr. Named One Of Radio’s Top 10 Instagram Influencers

When The Talent Report started looking into the Instagram analytics of over 100 radio personalities heard on syndicated shows, they discovered that Willie Moore Jr. of The Willie Moore Jr. Show is one of their top 10 infuencers.

Moore was ranked tenth with 221,275 followers, 2.51% average interactions and 3.05% growth in the month of February.

When the Talent Report looked at Facebook, Moore was ranked higher on the list at number six. He has 536,634 followers/ likes and averages .52% interactions per post. In January, Moore was ranked number 7 on that list and has grown 0.32% and gained 1,686 followers.

