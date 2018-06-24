A Young Boy Was Allegedly Groped By A Convicted Sex Offender At Comfest

Police have arrested a convicted sex offender after it was reported by several witnesses that he groped a young boy at ComFest.

The Columbus Police have reported that the boy was at ComFest with his family walking around Goodale Park when, 36-year-old Todd Robert Gavorcik, walked by him in the opposite direction and grabbed the victim’s groin. Gavorick ran after the boy’s sister saw him and screamed. Police and the boy’s parents took off after him, but it was a festival goer who stopped Gavorick after tackling him and holding him until the police arrived.

Gavorick has been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition. According to Columbus Police, Gavorick was convicted back in 2008 of Gross Sexual Imposition, Attempted Gross Sexual Imposition and Illegal Use of Minor in Nudity Oriented Material.

