Marlon Wayans Will Not Pay For His Kids To Get Into College: They Better Study!

Marlon Wayans just left “Disneyland for grown ass men” aka Carnival in Brazil! And he says if he didn’t have to come back and work to pay his daughter’s college tuition he would have stayed.

Yesterday news broke that wealthy parents had been paying schools to ensure their kids admission but he insists his daughter “got into USC the right way.” His baby got in on her own, partially because she knew he wasn’t paying “$250,000” just for her to get in.

His son Shawn is going to have to get into college the right way too. But he’s pretty good at basketball so Wayans thinks that could be his golden ticket. He’s so good that the last time he played basketball with his son he “punished him” right when he was about to win.

You can catch Marlon in a new Netflix movie called Sextuplets coming out in July.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: