Marlon Wayans Will Not Pay For His Kids To Get Into College: They Better Study!

If You Missed It
| 03.13.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Marlon Wayans just left “Disneyland for grown ass men” aka Carnival in Brazil! And he says if he didn’t have to come back and work to pay his daughter’s college tuition he would have stayed.

Yesterday news broke that wealthy parents had been paying schools to ensure their kids admission but he insists his daughter “got into USC the right way.” His baby got in on her own, partially because she knew he wasn’t paying “$250,000” just for her to get in.

His son Shawn is going to have to get into college the right way too. But he’s pretty good at basketball so Wayans thinks that could be his golden ticket. He’s so good that the last time he played basketball with his son he “punished him” right when he was about to win.

You can catch Marlon in a new Netflix movie called Sextuplets coming out in July.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

college scandal , Marlon Wayans , USC

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close