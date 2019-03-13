Kim Kardashian Pays Rent For Former Inmate Who Was Denied Housing

Kim Kardashian is helping out a former prison inmate by paying his rent for five years.

Matthew Charles was granted clemency in January but has repeatedly been denied housing due to his background. After serving 20 years of his 35-year sentence on non-violent drug charges, he was release from prison following the implementation of the recent First Step act.

However, like many former inmates, Charles has found it quite challenging to secure housing. When he informed friend Tim Hardiman, a senior reporter with CMT, he sprung into action and his efforts caught Kim’s attention.

For the last year, I have immersed myself in learning about the criminal justice system. I visited prisons, met with formerly incarcerated people, and helped with cases of individual injustice – including two death penalty cases. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 13, 2019

Kardashian first heard of Charles last May when she saw NPR’s story on his return to prison. When she met with Trump last year to discuss clemency for Alice Johnson, she reportedly also mentioned Charles. He was part of the conversation again when Kim returned to the White House in September to further discuss criminal justice reform. Charles was then invited to Trump’s State of the Union address in February.

When he shared his concerns with Hardiman about finding housing, Tim posted the most recent rejection letter on his Instagram account along with a photo of Charles posing with the president as a way of soliciting help from rental property owners.

The Tennessean picked up the story and when Kardashian subsequently saw it, her team reached out to Hardiman this week offering to pay five years of Charles’s rent and contact any property owners as a reference if needed, according to aol.com.

I have met with and am very supportive of Governor Newsom and his decision to help bring an end to the California Death Penalty. Racial bias and unfairness run deep throughout the justice system but especially when it comes to the death penalty. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 13, 2019

“When I told Charles about Kim’s generous gift he was overwhelmed! He was truly humbled that Kim was willing to lift that burden from him. Charles told me Kim’s generosity will allow him to save enough money to eventually put a down payment on his first house. Kim has changed his life!,” Hardiman said.

Charles shared the news on Facebook in heartfelt message.

“I just received the most wonderful news tonight that I just had to share with everyone. Kim Kardashian-West… heard about my situation. Was moved and has decided to help me,” Charles wrote. “Kim did not do this for attention or publicity, but I had to share it, because it’s to good not to, and my heart is about to burst with happiness, that I wish you to rejoice in this news with me.”

And we should not be okay with the risk that an innocent person could be executed. I hope we can turn toward better solutions that focus more on healing victims of trauma and prioritizing fairness and justice. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 13, 2019

