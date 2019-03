Guy would like to know when The Price Is Right started hiring men instead of “beautiful women.” He was flipping through channels when he came across his favorite game show and decided to watch. But, the next thing he knew some man was “bouncing” over to show off the car. Guy wants to see beautiful women not “Shemar Moore looking” men! They need to rename the show “The Price Is Wrong!”

