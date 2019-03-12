Deion Sanders Files Lawsuit Over Missing Grand Piano And Damaged Priceless Memorabilia

Deion Sanders, the former NFLer and current NFL Network analyst, is steaming mad because heirlooms and memorabilia of his have been severely damaged and/have up missing.

Not only is he not happy about the situation, he’s filed lawsuits against the companies he claims are responsible.

Sanders filed a lawsuit against North Texas Movers, Officer Interiors Group and Bekins A-1 Movers, based on court documents obtained by The Blast:

Sanders says he hired Bekins A-1 Movers to move his valuable contents — including priceless heirlooms and collectible items of both “significant intrinsic, personal value to Mr. Sanders” worth in excess of $1 million — from his Texas mansion to storage.

Sanders says he paid them handsomely to keep his “irreplaceable pieces” safe.

He says in November 2018, he learned that the facility where his property was stored had been sold off to a third-party company, named Office Interiors Group. Sanders went the following month to get answers and claims he saw his stuff was being improperly stored and claimed that some items were broken and that some crates were missing.

Sanders claims that some of his stuff had been moved to another facility and when he looked into it, he got the run around by the owners. He attempted to make arrangements to move all his items from the facility but was told he could not access the items due to “paperwork.”

The report also stated that Sanders eventually got access and noticed that items were broken, including his chandelier, and other stuff was missing, like his grand piano.

The former footballer goes on to say the companies breached an agreement by seizing, selling, transferring and/or hiding his property. Sanders’ lawsuit asks for a temporary restraining order prohibiting the company from moving his stuff ax well as unspecified damages.

He got his wish because a the judge in the case granted a temporary restraining order until a hearing later this month.

