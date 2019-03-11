Mystikal Rejects Plea Deal In Rape Case, Claims Alleged Victim Is ‘Lying’

As we previously reported, rapper Mystikal is finally a free man; as the 48-year-old — born Michael Lawrence Tyler – was released from Louisiana prison last month after posting a $3 million bond.

The money reportedly came from an advance for a new record deal, as well as fundraisers conducted by his friends and family, per Complex.

Back in 2017, Mystikal was indicted on first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping charges. In the latest development in the case, the “Shake Ya Ass” artist” just rejected a plea deal because he believes the alleged victim fabricated the charges. He’s certain the truth will come to light when the matter goes to trial and he’s hoping the case will get dropped altogether.

Joel Pearce – Mystkal’s lawyer – told TMZ he met with Louisiana prosecutors and they reportedly offered his client a deal that he rejected.

The aggravated rape charge, which carries a life sentence, would be reduced to simple third-degree rape … with a 25-year max sentence. He says they’d also drop the second-degree kidnapping charge.

In exchange, Mystikal would have to plead guilty to felony simple rape … which Pearce says he’s unwilling to do. Offer rejected.

Mystikal and his defense team argue that the victim has “major credibility issues” and her “lies” will be exposed in court. In the meantime, plea negotiations are reportedly still ongoing.

Mystikal pleaded not guilty to the charges in December 2017 but his lawyer, Joel Pearce, said he is confident the hip-hop star will walk away with a win.

“Based on all of the evidence we have, we strongly believe that an amicable resolution is not only possible but probable as an outcome in this case and that Michael Tyler will never be made to return to jail for a crime he didn’t commit,” Pearce said.

His other attorney, Tim Yazbeck, had this to say to TMZ upon the rap star’s release from prison: “It’s been a long time coming for Mike, but now he can get back to being the artist he is, doing what he loves, and seeing his kids again.”

Mystikal is due back in court May 20.