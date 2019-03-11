CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Man Arrested For The 70th Time

Leave a comment

(Atlanta Police Department)

A Georgia man was arrested Thursday evening for the 70th time when Atlanta police spotted him driving a stolen car, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times
23 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

arrest , Atlanta , Eddie Brantley , Georgia

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close