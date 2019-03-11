Man Arrested For The 70th Time

(Atlanta Police Department)
A Georgia man was arrested Thursday evening for the 70th time when Atlanta police spotted him driving a stolen car, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Eddie Brantley, 45, was arrested for the 70th time after officers pulled him over in a vehicle that had been taken from a dry cleaner hours earlier, Atlanta police said on Facebook
.
According to reports the vehicle was stolen around 7 p.m. when the owner left it running outside a business while they ran inside.
Brantley was stopped in the car about three hours later. He was reportedly charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
He has previously been arrested for armed robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
