Lupita Nyong’o Was Determined To Work With Jordan Peele After Watching ‘Get Out’ 5 Times

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o says she wanted to work with Jordan Peele after seeing “Get Out” five times, so when she was approached to star in his follow-up “Us,” it was a no-brainer for the actress.

“Black Panther was intense and time-consuming and all-encompassing,” Nyong’o said in an interview with BuzzFeed News’ Profile at SXSW on Saturday, alongside Peele and her co-star, Winston Duke.

“But I found time to go to the cinema five times in one month while I was working on that film to watch Get Out.”

Nyong’o said she spoke constantly about the film to her brother and best friend, and each time they watched it, they noticed details that they previously missed.

“He created a cinematic experience that we could grab and take with us,” she said. “It became such a joy to just live in his mind.”

“I was just like, I need to work with that guy right there,” she said.

So, when Nyong’o got the offer for Us…. “Of course I’m doing it! Whatever it is,” she said. “Now, let me read the script.”

Nyong’o said she was really scared while reading it.

“I read the script kind of with one eye, being like ‘oh god, oh god, oh god,’ and my shoulders are going up up up up up,” she said. “And I finished, and was like, this is amazing. Also, what is it about? Like, what else is it about? Because I could tell it was more than met the eye.”

The “12 Years a Slave” star spoke to Peele only as a “formality.”

“He was like, ‘And if you do this film, and if…’ and I was just laughing,” she said, “Because of course I’m going to do this film!”

Lupita noted, however, how she really wanted to make sure first that she “had something to offer” in playing the role.

“He’s so smart, and I could tell that this was more than just the surface,” she said. “And I wanted to really make sure I had an instinct for the thing he wanted to say.”

“Us” debuts in theaters on March 15.

