Jordan Peele Taps Dewanda Wise And Jessica Williams For ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot

“Get Out” director Jordan Peele is preparing to enter “The Twilight Zone,” with his reboot of the classic sci-fi series that is set to stream on CBS All Access. The Oscar-winner will host and narrate the series, as well as serve as executive producer.

Deadline reports that DeWanda Wise and Jessica Williams are joining the ensemble cast for an episode that will also feature Lucinda Dryzek, Jefferson White and Jonathan Whitesell.

Details about the mystery episode have not been revealed. Previously announced cast includes John Cho, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay and Steven Yeun.

Wise currently stars as Nola Darling in the Netflix adaptation of Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” which returns this year for its second season.

Williams is the co-creator of “2 Dope Queens” and best known for “The Daily Show.”

In a press release announcing the project back in December 2017, Peele stated, “Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences.”

The original “The Twilight Zone” was created and presented by Rod Serling, and premiered on CBS on Oct. 2, 1959. The series ran for five seasons from 1959 to 1964. Each stand alone episode explored all things creepy, weird, strange and unusual. All 156 episodes of the original series are available now for streaming on CBS All Access.

“Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours. “I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of ‘The Twilight Zone,” Peele previously expressed in a statement.

