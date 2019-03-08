CLOSE
Houston
Opp Ex Panel Breakdown: Mental Health & Wellness

Opp Ex Health & Wellness Panel

Source: Avery Green / Radio One Houston

In an age when work life balance is NOT so balanced this panel will talk about how you can remain your whole self both on and off the clock. Whether its keeping you mentally focused and in tune or if you struggle to create a physical routine during a busy schedule or you need to figure out your finances this discussion will help with all facets of your life.

You can still register for Opp Ex right here.

