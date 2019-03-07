Father Charged With Murder In Infant’s Death

What a tragic story.

27-year-old Luis Angel Pacheco has been charged with murder in his 2-week-old son’s death.

He was originally charged with injury to a child, but charges were upgraded because of baby Daniel Pacheco‘s passing. Daniel Pacheco suffered injuries to his skull, groin and stomach area.

The baby was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus in grave condition where he later died and doctors told investigators that Pacheco’s story was not consistent with his son’s injuries.

Luis Pacheco appeared in court on Wednesday, claiming he dropped the baby while he was changing his diaper, according to court information.

