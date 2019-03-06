The British Tea On Meghan Markle: She’s “High Maintenance”

Senior royals and palace officials are reportedly in crisis mode over the inevitable divorce between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to the British media, Prince Harry is already over his wife, Meghan Markle, as a journalist who has close ties to the British Royal Family claims the former actress is high maintenance and it has changed Harry’s personality for the worst.

As reported by SandraRose, Duncan Larcombe, a veteran royal reporter, claims Harry has shunned his friends in the media since marrying Meghan.

“They basically blanked the media on this tour, which is very short-sighted,” Larcombe complained to The New York Post

Lamcombe says he used to have easy access to Harry before Meghan came along and now he claims: “The two of them are high maintenance.”

The journalist said Harry has become “quite grumpy and aloof from his own inner circle of staff. Harry was always very pally with [his staff], so this is very unlike him.”

Larcombe blames Meghan for the drastic change in Prince Harry's persona. "As an actress, Meghan expects perfection," he said. "But when you're in the royal family, you have to learn that it's not about you, it's about what you represent." Larcombe says the prince was once "a normal guy trapped in the royal world, and he doesn't take himself very seriously. But now he is." Meanwhile, Princess Diana's psychic Simone Simmons also believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's have a doomed marriage. She previously noted that the couple would last less than three years. In the meantime, Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child together in May.

