12-Year-Old Rapper Hit With Felony Charges For Allegedly Selling CD’s Inside Mall

12-year-old rapper Lil C-Note (born Corey Jackson) appeared in court on February 12 to face felony charges after being arrested selling CDs at Atlanta’s Cumberland Mall. His lawyer, Mawuli Davis, confirmed that the charges include obstruction of an officer, disorderly conduct with violence, and criminal trespassing, per Complex.

T.I. is one of Jackson’s loudest supporters and he recently hit up social media to condemn the charges while others across social media blast our broken justice system.

Lil C Note was accused of loitering inside the Cumberland, Georgia mall back in October and the viral video shows an officer grabbing his arm while threatening him with jail time… watch the disturbing moment via the video embed below.

12 year old aspiring rapper Corey Jackson, better known as Lil C-Note is facing felony charges after being arrested selling CDs at Cumberland Mall. Here's his arrest. pic.twitter.com/JXhcUGhVUK — Everything Georgia (@GAFolIowers) March 4, 2019

Lil C Note’s aunt filmed the scene and she can be heard in the clip screaming at the officer for manhandling the boy. She was ultimately charged with felony obstruction, giving false ID, criminal trespassing, and misdemeanor obstruction charges.

“Tha fact that he snatched me & was trying to drag me around like I’m sum criminal that’s stealing, robbing or killing or sum is #Crazy,” the caption of the video read. “But tha worst part is he trying to charging me with a #felony putting my hands on a #PoliceOfficer he say I tried to brake his fingers, he say I cussed him & he say I pushed him! Where in this video do it show I did anything but tell him I know my rights & then when he proceeded to try and drag me.”

Authorities said the child had been warned on two previous occasions not to sell his mixtapes within the shopping center. But his lawyer insists he did nothing wrong.

“When he was there, he was not selling any CDs or doing anything that would have been prohibited,” Davis said during a court hearing last month. “He was there meeting other artists.”

In the IG embed above, T.I. compares the child’s case to that of Nataliia Karia,43, a Minneapolis daycare provider who only received 10 years probation for hanging a toddler in her basement.

News of C Note’s recent court appearance also prompted others to compare the two cases on social media.

T.I. even addressed Lil C Note’s case during a press conference in January.

“Me, I tell it like it is,” he said “Basically, it’s our black kids getting picked on. You know if that was a white kid, nothing would’ve ever happened.”

Meanwhile, Davis is hopeful the charges will be dismissed before the case goes to trial.

