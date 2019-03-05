The Texas senate has passed the first bill of the new legislature and it’s beneficial to teachers and librarians.

They approved a bill that would give our full-time educators a $5,000 annual pay raise. It passed unanimously on Monday and now heads to the state House.

The state would provide funding to school districts for raises for more than 350,000 teachers and librarians who are full-time beginning in the 2019-2020 school year. Costs to the state would start around $1.9 billion annually and rise from there.

Protests against low pay for teachers spread all over the country last year and this year with school districts in Los Angeles, Oakland and in Denver all calling for strikes to address what teachers felt were inadequate pay.

RELATED: Texas Teachers Are One Step Closer To Getting A $5,000 Raise

RELATED: Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Tackling 11-Year-Old Student And Ripping Braids From Her Head

Texas Senate Approves Bill To Give Teachers And Librarians $5K Raise was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: